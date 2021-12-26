Emma Raducanu: Tennis star set to cap off glittering 2021 with MBE honour

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu is tipped to round off a successful 2021 by receiving an MBE for her astonishing achievements.

The Briton stunned the world with her successful maiden season, winning the US Open and becoming the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam.

She is set to be honoured by the Queen to perfectly cap off her breakthrough year, according to The Mirror.

At just 19 years of age, Raducanu will become the youngest ever recipient of an MBE. She is recognised in the New Year's Honours list alongside the likes of Joanna Lumley, who is set to be made a Dame.

Raducanu has skyrocketed more than 300 places in the WTA rankings since making her main draw debut in June. Her victory at Flushing Meadows saw her become the new British number one and she heads into 2022 ranked 19th in the world.

She was just 18 when she beat Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final — storming to victory without dropping a single set in the tournament.

Following Raducanu's historic first Grand Slam win, the teen has been approached with a number of partnership opportunities. After returning to the UK, she signed ambassadorial deals with Tiffany & Co, Dior, Evian, and British Airways.

Raducanu was celebrated across the nation as she ended Britain's 44-year wait for a female Grand Slam champion.

Despite hitting a dip in form since returning from New York, Raducanu is tipped for an impressive 2022 as she heads into the new year with a new coach and the excitement of her first full WTA season tour.

If she starts the tour in strong form, there's even the chance she could leapfrog four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who is currently taking a break from the court.

Raducanu was acknowledged for her breakthrough year by scooping awards including BT Sport's Action Woman of the Year, and BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She was also voted Newcomer of the Year by the WTA.

After returning from the States, Raducanu's homecoming celebrations presented her with the opportunity to enjoy a casual game of tennis with the Duchess of Cambridge in September.

Her achievements in 2021 have earmarked her as the future of British tennis and being tipped to become the youngest ever recipient of an MBE just proves how much of a national treasure she has become in such a short space of time.

