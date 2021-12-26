Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There’s just something special about Britain’s older football stadiums.

Sure, Tottenham Hotspur’s billion-pound arena in north London represents a significant step forward in stadium design.

But the likes of Anfield, Ibrox and Old Trafford, draped in more than a century of rich history and success, will remain at the forefront of many people’s minds when it comes to grand settings on these shores.

There is no right or wrong answer when considering the best of the bunch, but most fans will agree that a great atmosphere is a must.

So it’s hardly a surprise, then, that the London Stadium doesn’t make FourFourTwo’s list of the best grounds watch football in Britain.

The magazine gathered their writers to decide upon the top 50, paving the way for some serious debate.

Without further ado…

50. Brentford Community Stadium

Home to: Brentford

49. St. Mary’s

Home to: Southampton

48. University of Bolton

Home to: Bolton

47. Edgar Street

Home to: Hereford

46. Cae Clyd

Home to: Blaenau Ffestiniog

45. Bet365 Stadium

Home to: Stoke City

44. Deepdale

Home to: Preston North End

43. Dumbarton

Home to: Dumbarton

42. Stadium of Light

Home to: Sunderland

41. Earls Orchard

Home to: Richmond Town

40. Cym Nant-y-Groes

Home to: Abertillery Bluebirds

39. John Smith’s Stadium

Home to: Huddersfield Town

38. Pittodrie

Home to: Aberdeen

37. Mill Road

Home to: Arundel

36. Etihad Stadium

Home to: Manchester City

35. Bloomfield Road

Home to: Blackpool

34. Victoria Park

Home to: Ross County

33. Huish Park

Home to: Yeovil

32. Blandy Park

Home to: Garw S.B.G.C

31. Amex Stadium

Home to: Brighton & Hove Albion

30. The Enclosed Ground

Home to: Whitehawk

29. Molineux

Home to: Wolverhampton Wanderers

28. Hampden Park

Home to: Scotland

27. The Den

Home to: Millwall

26. King Power Stadium

Home to: Leicester City

25. Adams Park

Home to: Wycombe Wanderers

24. Hillsborough

Home to: Sheffield Wednesday

23. The City Ground

Home to: Nottingham Forest

22. Champion Hill

Home to: Dulwich Hamlet

21. Valley Parade

Home to: Bradford City

20. Fratton Park

Home to: Portsmouth

19. Goodison Park

Home to: Everton

18. Easter Road

Home to: Hibernian

17. Carrow Road

Home to: Norwich City

16. Elland Road

Home to: Leeds United

15. The Hawthorns

Home to: West Bromwich Albion

14. The Dripping Pan

Home to: Lewes

13. Stamford Bridge

Home to: Chelsea

12. Bramall Lane

Home to: Sheffield United

11. Emirates Stadium

Home to: Arsenal

10. Wembley Stadium

Home to: England

9. Tynecastle Park

Home to: Heart of Midlothian

8. St. James’ Park

Home to: Newcastle united

7. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Home to: Tottenham Hotspur

6. Villa Park

Home to: Aston Villa

5. Old Trafford

Home to: Manchester United

4. Craven Cottage

Home to: Fulham

3. Anfield

Home to: Liverpool

2. Celtic Park

Home to: Celtic

1. Ibrox

Home to: Rangers

