Old Trafford, Anfield, Ibrox, Celtic Park: The 50 best stadiums in Britain have been ranked
There’s just something special about Britain’s older football stadiums.
Sure, Tottenham Hotspur’s billion-pound arena in north London represents a significant step forward in stadium design.
But the likes of Anfield, Ibrox and Old Trafford, draped in more than a century of rich history and success, will remain at the forefront of many people’s minds when it comes to grand settings on these shores.
There is no right or wrong answer when considering the best of the bunch, but most fans will agree that a great atmosphere is a must.
So it’s hardly a surprise, then, that the London Stadium doesn’t make FourFourTwo’s list of the best grounds watch football in Britain.
The magazine gathered their writers to decide upon the top 50, paving the way for some serious debate.
Without further ado…
50. Brentford Community Stadium
Home to: Brentford
49. St. Mary’s
Home to: Southampton
48. University of Bolton
Home to: Bolton
47. Edgar Street
Home to: Hereford
46. Cae Clyd
Home to: Blaenau Ffestiniog
45. Bet365 Stadium
Home to: Stoke City
44. Deepdale
Home to: Preston North End
43. Dumbarton
Home to: Dumbarton
42. Stadium of Light
Home to: Sunderland
41. Earls Orchard
Home to: Richmond Town
40. Cym Nant-y-Groes
Home to: Abertillery Bluebirds
39. John Smith’s Stadium
Home to: Huddersfield Town
38. Pittodrie
Home to: Aberdeen
37. Mill Road
Home to: Arundel
36. Etihad Stadium
Home to: Manchester City
35. Bloomfield Road
Home to: Blackpool
34. Victoria Park
Home to: Ross County
33. Huish Park
Home to: Yeovil
32. Blandy Park
Home to: Garw S.B.G.C
31. Amex Stadium
Home to: Brighton & Hove Albion
30. The Enclosed Ground
Home to: Whitehawk
29. Molineux
Home to: Wolverhampton Wanderers
28. Hampden Park
Home to: Scotland
27. The Den
Home to: Millwall
26. King Power Stadium
Home to: Leicester City
25. Adams Park
Home to: Wycombe Wanderers
24. Hillsborough
Home to: Sheffield Wednesday
23. The City Ground
Home to: Nottingham Forest
22. Champion Hill
Home to: Dulwich Hamlet
21. Valley Parade
Home to: Bradford City
20. Fratton Park
Home to: Portsmouth
19. Goodison Park
Home to: Everton
18. Easter Road
Home to: Hibernian
17. Carrow Road
Home to: Norwich City
16. Elland Road
Home to: Leeds United
15. The Hawthorns
Home to: West Bromwich Albion
14. The Dripping Pan
Home to: Lewes
13. Stamford Bridge
Home to: Chelsea
12. Bramall Lane
Home to: Sheffield United
11. Emirates Stadium
Home to: Arsenal
10. Wembley Stadium
Home to: England
9. Tynecastle Park
Home to: Heart of Midlothian
8. St. James’ Park
Home to: Newcastle united
7. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Home to: Tottenham Hotspur
6. Villa Park
Home to: Aston Villa
5. Old Trafford
Home to: Manchester United
4. Craven Cottage
Home to: Fulham
3. Anfield
Home to: Liverpool
2. Celtic Park
Home to: Celtic
1. Ibrox
Home to: Rangers
