Old Trafford transfer news: 'Blow for Man United' over 89-cap superstar

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer for the second time this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Pogba will enter the final six months of his £290,000-per-week Old Trafford contract at the turn of the year, at which point the 89-cap France international will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors.

What's the latest news involving Pogba?

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are preparing for life without Pogba and will use the January transfer window to bring in his long-term replacement.

It comes after Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed as the Red Devils' interim manager last month, revealed he would not try to persuade Pogba to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in a deal worth a then-world record £89million five years ago, but that was only after leaving for Juventus having allowed his contract to run down in 2012.

The 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, has gone on to make 219 senior appearances either side of his spell with the Italian giants.

But he has been out of contention since suffering a thigh injury while on international duty with France last month.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Pogba?

O'Rourke believes Manchester United will be unable to stop Pogba leaving for pastures at the end of the season.

The journalist admits it will come as a sucker-punch to his current employers after finding themselves in the same position as close to a decade ago.

To add insult to injury, Pogba was also once valued at a whopping £127million by the CIES Football Observatory.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "It seems that Pogba will be on his way and it will be a blow for United seeing him leave on a free transfer for the second time.

"It's difficult for United to lose Pogba, potentially on a free transfer."

Who could Pogba join if he leaves Manchester United?

Pogba's options appear to have reduced in recent weeks after Spanish media outlet Marca claimed Real Madrid are no longer considering making a move.

The report suggests the La Liga giants are concerned over how he would fit into the squad and are prioritising other positions instead.

It was suggested by Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, via the Sun, that Pogba has put a return to Juventus at the top of his wishlist.

However, Caught Offside have since reported that the Serie A club's current financial situation means it would be difficult to meet Pogba's demands and Paris Saint-Germain could seal a deal instead.

