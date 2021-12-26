Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City beat Leicester City 6-3 in a thrilling Boxing Day encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points but they didn’t have it all their own way, despite cruising into a 4-0 lead in the first half.

Leicester scored three goals in little over 10 minutes to tease one of the finest comebacks in recent history.

But their hopes of achieving that were dashed when Aymeric Laporte scored in the 69th minute to make it 5-3.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

Still, Brendan Rodgers' players can take pride from the fight they showed to get back into the match.

Their hopes of leaving Manchester with anything looked absent when goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling gave the hosts a 4-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

However, former City forward Kelechi Iheanacho inspired Leicester's comeback, assisting James Maddison and Ademola Lookman before getting on the scoresheet himself to make it 4-3.

But Laporte was on hand to head home a corner to snatch any hope Leicester had of getting a miracle point away.

Sterling added a sixth late on, sweeping home his second of the match from Ruben Dias' knockdown.

Man City 1-0 Leicester

Man City 2-0 Leicester

Man City 3-0 Leicester

Man City 4-0 Leicester

Man City 4-1 Leicester

Man City 4-2 Leicester

Man City 4-3 Leicester

Man City 5-3 Leicester

Man City 6-3 Leicester

Ronaldo & Man United are back! | Football Terrace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News