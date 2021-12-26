Manchester City defeat Leicester City 6-3 in thrilling Boxing Day encounter at the Etihad
Manchester City beat Leicester City 6-3 in a thrilling Boxing Day encounter at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola’s side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points but they didn’t have it all their own way, despite cruising into a 4-0 lead in the first half.
Leicester scored three goals in little over 10 minutes to tease one of the finest comebacks in recent history.
But their hopes of achieving that were dashed when Aymeric Laporte scored in the 69th minute to make it 5-3.
Still, Brendan Rodgers' players can take pride from the fight they showed to get back into the match.
Their hopes of leaving Manchester with anything looked absent when goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling gave the hosts a 4-0 lead inside 30 minutes.
However, former City forward Kelechi Iheanacho inspired Leicester's comeback, assisting James Maddison and Ademola Lookman before getting on the scoresheet himself to make it 4-3.
But Laporte was on hand to head home a corner to snatch any hope Leicester had of getting a miracle point away.
Sterling added a sixth late on, sweeping home his second of the match from Ruben Dias' knockdown.
Man City 1-0 Leicester
Man City 2-0 Leicester
Man City 3-0 Leicester
Man City 4-0 Leicester
Man City 4-1 Leicester
Man City 4-2 Leicester
Man City 4-3 Leicester
Man City 5-3 Leicester
Man City 6-3 Leicester
