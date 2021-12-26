Wolves transfer news: Lage urged to sign 35-cap CL winner if Traore leaves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers should look to secure the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if Liverpool succeed in their pursuit of Adama Traore, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

Question marks remain over Traore's Wolves future as he has yet to sign a new deal, meaning he is approaching the final 18 months of his current agreement.

What's the latest news involving Oxlade-Chamberlain and Traore?

Spanish media outlet El Nacional have claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on welcoming Traore to Liverpool.

The report suggests the 25-year-old winger is also a fan of the Merseysiders' style of play under Klopp and would be more than happy to secure a switch to Anfield.

Traore was dropped to the bench for Wolves' last clash against Chelsea and has still failed to record a goal or an assist since the season got underway despite his attacking intent.

With Liverpool looking to prise Traore away from Molineux when the transfer window reopens next month, the Express have suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi or Nat Phillips could head to Wolves as part of a swap deal.

It is not the first time Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with the club as he was also a target during last year's summer window.

What has Luke Hatfield said about the situation?

Hatfield believes Wolves should try their luck in attempting to make Oxlade-Chamberlain part of any deal which could take Traore to Anfield.

The journalist reckons the 35-cap England international's versatility could prove to be a fantastic asset for Bruno Lage's side.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "Oxlade-Chamberlain is another one who could play in that midfield.

"He's really versatile. He can play in wide positions as well, so he could fill in."

Why would Wolves be interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Oxlade-Chamberlain has won some of football's biggest trophies throughout his career, but particularly since swapping Arsenal for Liverpool in a £35million deal more than four years ago.

While he claimed the FA Cup three times during his spell with the Gunners, the 28-year-old midfielder has got his hands on the Premier League crown, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup since heading north.

Although injuries have hampered his progress at times, Oxlade-Chamberlain has only missed out on a Premier League matchday squad once this term and racked up more than 1,000 minutes of action.

He also played a key role as Liverpool stunned Leicester City to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals earlier this week, firing home the Reds' first goal to get their comeback up-and-running.

Oxlade-Chamberlain offers plenty of top flight experience, having featured 221 times in the Premier League, and Wolves may have to find a long-term replacement for Joao Moutinho as he enters the final six months of his £100,000-per-week deal.

