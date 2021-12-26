Leeds transfer news: 17 G/A midfielder could end up at Elland Road in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Reading will be open to allowing their star midfielder John Swift to depart the club in the January transfer window, and a move to Leeds United could be on the cards.

The Whites are one of several Premier League sides who have been linked with a move for the highly-rated 26-year-old as he edges towards the Madejski Stadium exit door.

What is Swift’s current situation?

Swift’s current contract is set to expire next summer, and with the Royals already receiving a points deduction this season for breaking the English Football League's financial regulations, a renewal appears unlikely.

The Championship club agreed to be docked six points after they breached profit and sustainability rules, opening the door to their talisman’s imminent exit.

As a result, the likes of Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Norwich City are believed to have joined Leeds in the race for Swift’s signature as they look to secure themselves a bargain deal.

Since arriving at Reading back in 2016 after becoming tired of continuous loans at parent club Chelsea, the creative talent has established himself as one of the Championship’s most potent forces.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He’s recorded 65 goal contributions in 185 appearances for Veljko Paunović’s charges, but Swift has certainly elevated his game to a new level in 2021/22.

At the midway point of the campaign, the former England Under-21 international has bagged eight goals and laid on a further nine assists in 21 outings, and Palmer believes Reading will be keen to get a transfer fee for him this winter.

What has Palmer said about Swift?

With Paunović facing the prospect of losing Swift for free in six months’ time, Palmer claims they would be open to his sale next month and that the player would move to Leeds if they stump up his asking price.

Leeds are FRAUDULENT! Hear why on The Football Terrace...

He told GiveMeSport: “At the end of the day, he's not signed a new contract. He’s attracting a lot of interest from several Premier League clubs. He is out of contract at the end of the season, I would think if Reading could get a fee for him, and they're not particularly doing well in the Championship, what, are they 16th in the league?

“So, I think they're not going to hold onto him until the end of the season if they could get a fee for him in January. If that fee comes from Leeds United, then he'll go to Leeds United. That is for sure.”

Do Leeds need Swift?

The west Yorkshire outfit are set to be without key engine room operator Kalvin Phillips for an extended period of time due to injury.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure Leeds player from the 2000s? Derek Lilley Danny Granville Liam Dickinson Raul Bravo

Therefore, a new midfielder is thought to be high up on Marcelo Bielsa’s wish-list, and Swift could be an ideal candidate.

The £5.4m-rated maestro is likely to be available in a cut-price deal and would add some much-needed firepower to Bielsa’s struggling charges.

News Now - Sport News