Newcastle transfer news: "100%" claim emerges on "very highly regarded" Magpies target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Adam White insists that Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara is "very highly regarded" at Marseille amid links with a potential exit from the club.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, with both Newcastle and Manchester United said to be interested in securing his signature.

What's the latest with Kamara?

The 22-year-old has emerged as a star during his time at the French club and has become an integral part of the side under Jorge Sampaoli.

Kamara can play as both a defensive midfielder and a centre-back and has made a total of 141 appearances for Marseille since his debut in 2017.

He has a contract until 2022, meaning that he is incredibly likely to move on in the next two transfer windows, either for a fee in January or on a free in the summer.

This season, he has actually captained the club on a variety of occasions, including in the Champions League loss to Galatasaray.

United have been heavily linked with a potential swoop for him in January, while the Magpies are also said to be interested after their heavily-publicised takeover.

They, of course, have an immense amount of money to spend and may well be able to spend their way past the Red Devils in the race for Kamara.

However, it remains to be seen if the France Under-21 international will be willing to swap life in Ligue 1 for a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Enter giveaway!

What did White say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I think next summer, 100% there’s going to be interest in him. This team suits him really well, the way Sampaoli sets up, and he’s had a great start to the season.

"Despite his age, he’s still a senior player at Marseille, he’s been there a long time and is still very highly regarded. Him being captain is natural because he’s maybe not the loudest of players but he’s certainly been one of the ones who leads by example and represents the team.”

Premier League rejects POSTPONEMENT! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How good is Kamara?

He's excellent.

This is a really, really impressive defensive midfielder and it would be a huge blow to Marseille if they had to watch him leave for nothing.

Per fbref, he has a playing style that can be compared, statistically, with Manchester City's Rodri and Atletico Madrid's Koke, two midfielders at the very top of their respective games.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

The fact that he could be available for a knock-down fee in January means that White is surely right and clubs will be queuing up to sign him.

If Newcastle get him, one would have to say that would be a major boost in their quest to stay in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News