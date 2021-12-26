Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There was a point in time when Neymar looked like a certain Ballon d’Or winner.

He had the world at his feet in 2014 when, aged 21, he left Santos for Barcelona.

The Brazilian had already made a name for himself following a number of special performances for Santos, and it appeared for all the world that he would one day usurp Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Seven years on and that hasn’t quite happened. In voting for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Neymar finished in 16th place; Ronaldo was sixth and Messi, of course, first.

But that’s not to say the 29-year-old hasn’t delivered on the promise he showed during his early years.

He’s enjoyed a remarkable career that includes Champions League and Olympic glory, as well as an extensive list of domestic honours with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

And his penchant for producing breathtaking moments has remained throughout his years at the top.

Neymar's stunning corner in 2017

Take his ridiculous assist for PSG against Toulouse in 2017, for example.

The South American stole the show in a 6-2 win over Toulouse. He scored a brace and set up two more goals.

His second assist came from a corner which, quite frankly, still ranks as one of the best we’ve ever witnessed.

Neymar struck the ball with the outside of his right boot, sending in fizzing straight to Layvin Kurzawa who reacted with an equally impressive acrobatic strike.

The set-piece was a show of unique skill that only a few players could even dream of executing.

Fans on Twitter reacted with astonishment to Neymar’s technique.

Neymar: a success or a failure?

Signed in a mammoth deal worth nearly £200 million in 2017, Neymar hasn’t quite managed to convince everyone that his PSG career has been a success.

Sure, he’s won Ligue 1 titles. Three of them in fact.

But his signing was expected to herald a new era in which PSG asserted themselves as the kings of Europe.

That hasn’t happened, despite continued investment in the squad, and so the jury remains out on Neymar’s spell in France.

And if PSG do end their long wait for Champions League glory this season, a lot of the credit will inevitably go to a certain Messi.

It’s a rather cursed position the Brazilian finds himself in.

