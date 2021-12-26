Elland Road latest news: Leeds fans 'crying out for' major change amid £400m report

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United fans are "crying out" for the club to receive a takeover in the same vein as Newcastle United's, according to journalist Peter O'Rourke, amid reports claiming that the club could be set for a full buyout in the coming months.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that Leeds could receive investment from the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, with a price set at £475m.

What's the latest with Leeds?

The club have been somewhat struggling on the pitch recently and are currently just above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

They have been beaten by both Manchester City and Arsenal in succession, being thumped 7-0 by the former and 4-1 by the latter.

It has left the club 16th, just five points clear of 18th-placed Burnley.

However, The Athletic's report claims that brighter times could soon be coming with hefty investment possible.

The 49ers currently own a 44 per cent stake in the club but can increase that to 100%, coupled with taking full ownership of Elland Road, after a deal was reached.

Leeds would be worth around £475m if the investment were confirmed and O'Rourke believes that the Elland Road faithful are desperate to receive an injection of cash.

Indeed, Newcastle have received a huge shot in the arm from the investment of the Public Investment Fund and Amanda Staveley.

And O'Rourke thinks that such a deal involving Leeds would propel them into the top-four conversation.

What did he say?

He told GiveMeSport: “The Premier League is such a tough league, all the clubs need investment. We’ve seen Newcastle getting that big cash injection, that’s what Leeds fans will be crying out for.

"They want to be competing with the top four and we know how tough it is to get into that top four with the money that all these big clubs have.”

Can Leeds push on?

With the right amount of investment and some really considered moves, they absolutely can.

Leeds have some excellent players already at the club - the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha are all exceptional first-team players.

With the management of Marcelo Bielsa added in, and the potential of being able to outbid the competition for the players he wants, there is a real chance that Leeds could only get better.

They are, of course, currently fighting against the prospect of relegation and they would need to ensure they secure safety if they are to be able to have a springboard to launch from.

But do that, and get the investment, and they might well be able to challenge the established order eventually.

