Man United transfer news: Red Devils can 'definitely' afford 'unbelievable' target's wages

Antonio Rudiger's hefty wage demands will not prove to be a stumbling block in Manchester United's pursuit of the Chelsea defender, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

It appears as though Rudiger is approaching the end of his time at Stamford Bridge as his £100,000-per-week deal is set to expire next summer and his current employers have been frustrated in their efforts to tie him down to a fresh contract.

What's the latest news involving Rudiger?

Rudiger will be able to open discussions with overseas suitors and sign a pre-contract agreement when he enters the final six months of his Chelsea agreement next month.

It has led to reports that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus are willing to offer as much as £400,000-per-week in order to win the race for the centre-half.

According to German newspaper Bild, via MailOnline, the 28-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United and interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed last month, could play a key role in persuading the Chelsea man to head to Old Trafford.

A switch to the Red Devils would certainly gain former central defender Rio Ferdinand's approval. On his FIVE podcast - via Metro - he described Rudiger as 'an animal', 'unbelievable' and 'the best defender in the Premier League'.

Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio, via German media outlet Wettfreunde, has claimed Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have been holding talks over Rudiger.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport have reported that former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is looking to seal Rudiger's return to Roma.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Rudiger?

O'Rourke has claimed Manchester United would not be daunted by Rudiger's potential wage demands.

With Cristiano Ronaldo being the Red Devils' highest earner, on £510,000-per-week, the journalist reckons the Old Trafford club could meet the 49-cap Germany international's expectations.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Wages wouldn't be a problem for Manchester United.

"They've paid out big wages in the past and they pay out big wages right now to a lot of their squad, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea.

"They could definitely meet Rudiger's demands on his wages."

Could Rudiger still stay at Chelsea?

Rudiger, who headed to Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £29million from Roma in 2017, is understood to be assessing his options and there is the possibility that he could still remain in west London.

However, the Blues have yet to reach Rudiger's demands and the 6 ft 3 centre-half stalled over the offer of a contract worth £140,000-per-week in September.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is pushing his employers to resolve their contract differences with Rudiger and agree fresh terms.

