Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Magpies' Director of Football search

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's new owners prioritised bringing in a transfer specialist and will now look to appoint a director of football before the closure of the January window, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies, who underwent a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund in October, appointed Nick Hammond as a transfer consultant on a short-term deal last week.

What's the latest news involving Newcastle's director of football search?

It has been revealed that Newcastle have hired recruitment firm Nolan Partners to help in their search for a director of football.

Reports suggest Dan Ashworth could now be the frontrunner for the job as the Magpies have been granted permission to speak with the Brighton & Hove Albion technical director.

Despite allowing Ashworth to hold talks with the St James' Park hierarchy, it is understood that Brighton remain desperate to keep the 50-year-old at the Amex Stadium.

Before heading to Brighton, where he was named as the Seagulls' first ever technical director in 2018, Ashworth played a key role in the England international team's progression through his work as the Football Association's director of elite development.

Newcastle's change in ownership saw them become the richest club in world football, so Ashworth would stand to substantially increase his salary and be in charge of a huge budget if he were to move to Tyneside.

Enter Giveaway

What has Keith Downie said about the situation?

Downie admits he is unsure as to when Newcastle will unveil their new director of football, but claims the club hierarchy remain uncertain themselves.

The Sky Sports reporter also knows bringing in Hammond first was key for the Magpies' new owners.

When asked about the club's search for a new director of football, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "My understanding was never that it was going to be until after January.

Liverpool LOSE GROUND in thriller with Tottenham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"I just thought that what they were trying to do was bring in a transfer specialist first and then make sure they make the right decision with the director of football.

"Whether that is midway through January or whether that's the end of January, I don't think they know that yet either."

Who else has been linked with the director of football role?

Victor Orta, who is currently in the same role at Premier League rivals Leeds United, has reportedly been discussed as a potential candidate behind the scenes.

The Telegraph claimed that Michael Emenalo was the leading candidate to be appointed as Newcastle's director of football last month before later suggesting the 56-year-old rejected the role.

However, Magpies co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi hit back at the report and took to social media to insist Emenalo was never offered the job.

1 of 15 What year were Newcastle United founded? 1892 1896 1900 1904

It emerged in October that Luis Campos was one of several names under consideration, while Ralf Rangnick was also in contention before his appointment as Manchester United's interim manager last month.

Another man who will not be heading to St James' Park is Marc Overmars after The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed the Dutchman turned down an approach from the Magpies in favour of remaining with Ajax.

News Now - Sport News