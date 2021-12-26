Tottenham transfer news: Conte 'speaking with Paratici' over key January deals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge is expecting outgoings at Tottenham next month as Antonio Conte looks to stamp his mark on the squad.

Plenty of players have been linked with the north London club, including Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic, but Bridge thinks there will have to be departures if Conte and Fabio Paratici are to spend.

Who is close to the Tottenham exit door?

One player who could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month is central defender Joe Rodon.

The 24-year-old has been overlooked by both Conte and Nuno Espirito Santo this season, playing just once in Spurs' first 15 league fixtures, and is now being linked with a move away from the club.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are leading the race for his signature as they look to tie up a loan deal.

You would also have to fear for Steven Bergwijn's future, with the Dutchman not making the starting XI in any of Conte's first five games in charge.

A return to the Netherlands now seems possible, as Ajax are reportedly interested in signing the former PSV Eindhoven man.

What has Bridge said about Tottenham's January plans?

Nothing is a certainty with the likes of Rodon and Bergwijn yet, but Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that outgoings next month are likely as Conte looks to bring in his own players.

The Sky Sports reporter said to GMS: "There will have to be outgoings and I'm sure he's speaking with Fabio Paratici. Those outgoings probably could happen."

Do Rodon and Bergwijn deserve more minutes?

In the Premier League, defensively, Tottenham have been good since Conte's arrival, so it is hard to make a case for Rodon at the moment.

Before that exciting 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs had kept three clean sheets and conceded just the one goal in a 2-1 win against Leeds United.

As for Bergwijn, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min always going to be starters, getting into the team is not going to be easy.

When Conte uses a three-man attack, it means he has to compete with Lucas Moura and Dele Alli for a starting spot. So while you can argue he has not been given enough opportunities and deserves more of a chance, Conte's hands are tied.

All in all, it would not be a shock to see the likes of Rodon and Bergwijn leave north London next month.

