Liverpool transfer news: £40m Mane alternative 'would form good combination' with Mo Salah

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen would be a perfect fit for Liverpool and strike up a fruitful partnership with Mo Salah, according to journalist Emmet Gates.

Bowen has impressed for the Hammers this season and played a key role in them challenging for a Champions League spot.

What's the latest news involving Bowen?

The Athletic reported Bowen had worked his way onto Liverpool's radar during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

That has not stopped Reds boss Jurgen Klopp publicly admitting to his admiration for the 25-year-old, with the German stating he likes Bowen 'a lot' after showing huge signs of progress since joining West Ham for £22million close to two years ago.

Liverpool saw at close quarters why Klopp is a fan as, when they headed to the London Stadium last month, Bowen provided two assists as the Hammers sealed a 3-2 victory.

However, the Merseyside club could be made to battle for Bowen's services as, according to the Manchester Evening News, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City could look to conclude a £40million deal.

The report suggests City chief Pep Guardiola may aim to prise Bowen away from east London if Ferran Torres completes his switch to La Liga giants Barcelona.

What has Emmet Gates said about Bowen?

Gates believes Bowen could be the ideal alternative to Sadio Mane at Anfield.

The journalist feels the wide-man would be able to link-up well with Premier League top goalscorer Salah.

Gates told GIVEMESPORT: "He's definitely a player that would fit into the Liverpool system and he can play on the left or the right.

"Obviously, you would think Salah has the right-hand side sewn up.

"If you had him on the right and Bowen on the left, that would be a good combination."

Why should Liverpool look for alternatives to Mane?

Mane has been nothing short of sensational since moving to Anfield in a £34million deal from Southampton five-and-a-half years ago.

He has gone on to score more than 100 goals for Liverpool and also taken his tally of Senegal caps up to 78 thanks to his stunning form.

The 29-year-old has played a key role in the Reds' success under Klopp as well, clinching the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup crowns in the process.

However, Mane is nearing the final 18 months of his current £100,000-per-week contract, with it due to expire in the summer of 2023, so there is uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

