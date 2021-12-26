Celtic transfer news: Ange Postecoglou expected to make three January signings

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic should succeed in signing Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi during the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Hoops are understood to be targeting Maeda, Hatate and Ideguchi as they look to close the gap on Scottish Premiership table-toppers Rangers.

What's the latest news involving the trio?

Postecoglou managed J1 League side Yokohama F Marinos before taking charge of Celtic during the summer and has already shown his willingness to return to the Japanese top flight by signing Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe a month after his appointment.

He has worked with Yokohama F Marinos frontman Maeda before and, according to Yahoo Japan, Celtic are in the 'final stages' of concluding a deal.

Further reports in Japan, via The Scotsman, suggest a move has edged closer as Maeda's current employers are in discussions with Sendai over the potential signing of Takuma Nishimura, who would be a direct replacement.

Hatate also appears to be nearing a switch to Parkhead as Japanese outlet Hochi, via the Daily Record, revealed Celtic have reached an agreement with Kawasaki Frontale for his services.

The 24-year-old's contract with Kawasaki Frontale is set to expire at the end of next month and that has resulted in the possibility of the Hoops being able to complete a bargain transfer.

Meanwhile, Sponichi Annex have claimed that Celtic have already arranged for Ideguchi to undergo a medical ahead of the January transfer window officially opening for business.

The report suggests a fee in the region of £850,000 has been agreed between Celtic and his current employers, Gamba Osaka.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the targets?

O'Rourke believes the success of Furuhashi, who scored both goals as Celtic won the Scottish League Cup last weekend, is a key reason for Postecoglou choosing to return to Japan for further reinforcements.

The journalist is expecting the Hoops to succeed in their pursuit of Maeda, Hatate and Ideguchi.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Postecoglou obviously knows these players from his time in the J1 League and they've had success with Kyogo Furuhashi following his arrival in the summer. He's been a big hit up at Celtic Park as well.

"I'm not saying these deals are straightforward but they should happen."

How have they performed this season?

The J1 League season came to an end earlier this month, with 24-year-old Maeda finishing the campaign as the division's joint-top goalscorer thanks to finding the back of the net 23 times.

Hatate, meanwhile, was a title winner for a second term in succession with Kawasaki Frontale and showed his versatility by making 38 appearances at left-back and in midfield.

Midfielder Ideguchi, 25, featured 41 times for Gamba Osaka during the 2021 campaign.

