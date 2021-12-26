West Brom transfer news: 11-goal Ismael favourite 'fits into Baggies' financial situation'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Orlando City striker Daryl Dike would ‘fit the bill’ for West Bromwich Albion as they look to strengthen their forward line in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Baggies are one of several sides linked with a move for the 21-year-old, with Premier League pair Crystal Palace and Leeds United also credited with an interest.

What is the current striker situation at West Brom?

According to 90min, West Brom are keen to secure Dike's signature with journalist Ryan Taylor stating on Twitter that the Baggies are "doing everything they can" to get a deal done, and it’s little surprise to see them keep close tabs on the clinical finisher, given their struggles in front of goal this season.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against Derby County, the Championship side have scored just 30 goals in their 23 league outings – the lowest total amongst the division’s top five clubs.

Karlan Grant is currently the Midlands outfit’s top scorer with nine strikes, but his respectable tally is far fewer than the outrageous tallies of 22, 19 and 16 that Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ben Brereton Diaz and Dominic Solanke have recorded, respectively.

With their title rivals being fired up the table by a set of prolific marksmen, West Brom will surely need to acquire one of their own next month in order to keep up.

Summer signing Jordan Hugill has been unable to adapt to his new surroundings, finding the back of the net on just one occasion throughout 2021/22, meaning manager Valerien Ismael is in desperate of attacking reinforcements.

The 46-year-old tactician worked with Dike during their time together at Barnsley, and therefore, Palmer claims he could be an ideal signing for his former side this winter.

What has Palmer said about Dike?

After enjoying a previous six-month loan spell at Oakwell under Ismael, Palmer believes bringing Dike back to English shores is a move that makes a lot of sense for West Brom.

He told GiveMeSport: “Dike will fit the bill. He did fantastically well at Barnsley under Ismael. He is now at an MLS club, but the MLS season is about to finish.

“So, it's a perfect example for them to do a loan. That fits into West Brom’s sort of situation with the money side of things, that they take him on loan till the end of the season.”

Would Dike be a good signing?

Following a string of impressive displays in his homeland for Orlando, Dike joined Barnsley on a short-term loan deal back in January 2020. And the 6 foot 1 colossus made the transition to the second-tier of English football look easy.

In just 19 league outings, the £9m-rated Dike bagged nine goals, playing a pivotal part as the Yorkshire outfit reached the play-offs under Ismael’s stewardship.

The USA international has carried that form over into the current campaign, notching a further 11 strikes in an additional 19 outings for the Lions, indicating why Palmer is such a big fan.

