Everton transfer news: Toffees bid left Steven Gerrard 'appalled'

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed that Everton tabled a bid worth £5m for Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson in the summer, to the chagrin of then-manager Steven Gerrard.

The Toffees were not able to spend big in the transfer window, as they had fallen foul of Financial Fair Play regulations, with the only fee spent being the £1.7m they paid for Demarai Gray.

What’s the latest with Everton?

They’ve not been in the best form.

Under Rafael Benitez, the Toffees have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League.

They did record a creditable draw with Chelsea last time out, despite being forced to field a patched-up side due to COVID cases.

Prior to that, though, they were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace after their 2-1 win over Arsenal.

It is testament to just how up and down their form has been; prior to that win over the Gunners, they had gone eight games without a win, including a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, a 5-2 thumping at the hands of Watford and a 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

However, Bridge has now revealed that the club could have signed Patterson in the summer, only to table a derisory bid.

The 20-year-old has made 27 appearances for Rangers at senior level, scoring twice and laying on an assist from right-back, and has again been linked with the Toffees ahead of the January transfer window.

The Guardian reports that the club are hopeful of strengthening in both full-back positions after also striking a deal to sign Vitaliy Mykolenko from Shakhtar Donetsk.

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: “There’s Nathan Patterson at right-back who’s very good, who Everton were trying to buy in the summer, and Gerrard said ‘well, what leg was that’, because it was £5 million. He was appalled by it.”

Why was Everton’s bid deemed derisory?

The Toffees clearly wanted to sign the right-back but their offer did not meet Rangers’ valuation and it’s pretty clear to see why.

He’s an academy product who can play on either flank at full-back.

Already a Scotland international with six caps to his name, Patterson has a lengthy contract that runs until 2024, and had just broken into the first-team when the Toffees came knocking.

Due to his promise, and his performances already in the Scottish Premiership, he could well be termed as the kind of player who can only get better.

A £5m deal would be daylight robbery.

