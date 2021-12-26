Leeds transfer news: 'Acceptance' over January window at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United journalist Joe Donnohue claims that the club are unlikely to do much business in the January transfer window despite their terrible form in the Premier League.

The club have been rocked by a number of injuries and are without a clutch of first-team players, which has coincided with a run of genuinely appalling form, but they may not look to spend in the winter window.

What's the latest with Leeds?

They have been thumped by both Manchester City and Arsenal back-to-back.

The Whites lost 7-0 to the Premier League champions in a humiliating result, and were then beaten 4-1 by the Gunners at the weekend.

This can be somewhat explained away by the sheer amount of injuries the club are suffering from.

Usual first-team starters Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, and Liam Cooper are all currently unavailable for selection, and Bielsa was forced to name a 15-year-old on the bench against Arsenal, such is the dearth of fit players in his squad.

Nevertheless, Leeds are currently sliding towards the relegation zone and sit 16th, five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of this week's clash with Liverpool.

Despite links with a number of players, including Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien, the club are unlikely to do all that much business in January, according to Donnohue.

What did he say?

The Leeds reporter for Live Leeds United told GiveMeSport: “I think there’s an acceptance that January doesn’t really represent a great time to do business, especially because it’s going to take them quite a while to get up to speed in the Leeds system.

"You’re looking at end of February, March even, when you’re signing them on the first of January, whereas if you’re signing them on deadline day you’re looking towards those last 10, 12 games of the season before they’re really making an impact, and that’s in an ideal scenario.”

Can Leeds afford not to do business?

It's arguable that they can't afford to wait but Donnohue makes a really good point.

Leeds play in such a specific way, which demands a huge amount of intensity and running from the players within the system, that it really does take a while to get them up to speed.

Nevertheless, Leeds need numbers in the squad and one has to think that they may need to rush through a couple of signings just in order to beef up the amount of players available for Bielsa to choose from.

They may not be winning man of the match every single week but surely it's better than having to select a 15-year-old on the bench.

If Leeds slip ever closer to the drop zone, they may not have a choice.

