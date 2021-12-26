Wolves transfer news: £27m star 'higher on Bruno Lage's list than Donny van de Beek'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Renato Sanches features higher on Wolverhampton Wanderers' transfer shortlist than Manchester United ace Donny van de Beek, but the Dutchman could be a positive alternative if Bruno Lage fails to welcome his top target to Molineux, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

Lage, who was appointed as Wolves' head coach during the summer, will get the opportunity to add reinforcements to his squad when the window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Sanches and van de Beek?

Clubs have been put on red alert after Sanches told French newspaper L'Equipe, via the Mirror, that he is ready to leave Ligue 1 side Lille.

The Athletic's Tim Spiers revealed Wolves came 'as close as you could be' to sealing a deal during the summer transfer window and the Molineux-based club are reportedly leading the race to finally secure Sanches' services next month.

Although Sanches was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a knee injury in August, Wolves continued to pursue the 32-cap Portugal international before ending talks when they failed to come to an agreement with Lille over a loan move.

Meanwhile, MailOnline have claimed that Manchester United midfielder van de Beek has held discussions with Wolves and Premier League rivals Everton over a potential loan switch.

The report suggests the 19-cap Netherlands international has stepped up his efforts to force a move away from Old Trafford by taking his team-mates' advice and hiring a new agent.

Enter Giveaway

What has Luke Hatfield said about the duo?

Hatfield believes Sanches remains firmly on Lage's radar and is ahead of van de Beek on Wolves' list of transfer targets.

The journalist feels the Lille man boasts more attributes than van de Beek but would understand the 24-year-old being a back-up option in Lage's thinking.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "I still think someone like Renato Sanches is going to be probably higher on the list for Wolves this winter or next summer.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's BRUTALLY HONEST take on Ralf Rangnick at Man United...

"He offers a little bit more of an all-round game. But, I suppose, if they miss out on him or decide to look elsewhere then van de Beek could be a really good option for them."

How have Sanches and van de Beek performed this season?

Sanches, 24, has nailed down a starting berth in recent weeks, having returned from his knee injury, and made 16 appearances in all competitions.

The £27million-rated midfielder will be looking to secure more silverware after helping Lille to secure the Ligue 1 title last term.

His success with the French club comes having joined them in a £22.6million deal from Bayern Munich in 2019 and he has since been dubbed a 'machine'.

1 of 15 How much did Wolves sign Fabio Silva for? £30.5m £35.6m £40.5m £45.5m

Van de Beek, who is rated slightly cheaper by Transfermarkt at £22.5million, has been restricted to a bit-part role at Old Trafford.

He has made just four starts this season, meaning the change in management which saw Ralf Rangnick appointed as Manchester United's interim manager has not massively altered his amount of game-time.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News