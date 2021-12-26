Liverpool transfer news: 'Offers will come' for 73-cap Anfield star in 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Offers will arrive for Mohamed Salah next year if he does not sign a new contract at Liverpool, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 29-year-old will be a free agent in 2023, and Jones is expecting Liverpool to receive bids for him in the near future should a new deal not be agreed.

What is the latest on Salah's contract situation?

Salah's contract situation has been a hot topic this season, with manager Jurgen Klopp recently coming out to speak about it.

The Reds boss is remaining positive and has told Sky Sports that "really good conversations" have taken place.

Salah has also spoken to Sky Sports about the matter, telling them back in October that he wants to stay at Liverpool, but it is not in his hands.

On the surface, it seems all parties want the same thing. However, with not even some kind of verbal agreement in place yet, the Egyptian forward's future at Anfield still looks uncertain.

What has Jones said about Salah?

It is not panic mode just yet for Liverpool, but if they allow this to drag on, Jones believes it will invite other clubs to make offers in 2022.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Salah's future, the journalist said: "I think that offers will come on the table next year if this deal isn't in place."

Should Salah leave Liverpool?

Regarding who could make offers, you would assume the usual suspects will be dying to get involved, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, though the latter may struggle to afford him due to their financial situation.

In this moment of time, though, leaving Liverpool for either makes little sense. Leaving Liverpool for any team, really, makes little sense.

Having won the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019, it is fair to say that they are one of the leading clubs in European football right now.

Under Klopp, Salah is also excelling as he continues to put up ridiculous numbers. The new year is not here yet and the 73-cap Egypt international has already surpassed the 20-goal mark.

He looks at home at Anfield and is already competing for top honours, which cannot be said about an outfit such as Barcelona, who were recently knocked out of the Champions League group stage.

Furthermore, while it would come as a disappointment to the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, Salah should extend his stay at the Merseyside club.

Will he? Only time will tell, but Klopp's words suggest a positive outcome is still on the cards.

