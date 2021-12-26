Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on potential £100m Magpies deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie doubts that Newcastle United will do a deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in the January transfer window.

The striker has been heavily linked with a potential move away from the Italian club and is said to have a number of suitors.

What's the latest with Vlahovic?

He has been in absolutely red-hot form for the Serie A side.

Vlahovic has scored 18 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season and has been linked with a switch in either January or the summer.

The Serbia international has been touted as a potential target for Newcastle in January after they received a huge cash injection by virtue of their recent takeover.

Reports in Italy have suggested that there has already been an offer tabled for the forward of nine figures, which suggests upwards of £100m.

It is not clear if the figure was in pounds or euros; a fee of €100m would equate to £85m.

Regardless, the 21-year-old is unlikely to be ending up at St James' Park at the turn of the year as Newcastle look to climb the league table and get themselves out of trouble.

The Magpies are currently marooned in the relegation zone, having won just one game throughout the season.

And Downie believes it is highly unlikely that the club will even try to strike a deal for Vlahovic in the January window.

What did he say?

The Sky Sports reporter said: “They won’t do that in January. Was it £90m or £100m? They just won’t do that.”

Do Newcastle have any chance of signing Vlahovic?

Not really.

Vlahovic is reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, along with Manchester City and Juventus.

Why on earth would Vlahovic decide to move to Newcastle?

There is every chance that the club could drop into the Championship this season and the Serbian is just too good to be plying his trade at such a level, or for a club desperately scrabbling to avoid the drop.

His goal return this season is prodigious and he's also comparable to the likes of Luis Suarez and Jamie Vardy in terms of his statistics, per fbref.

Given his asking price, it makes much more sense that he will eventually move to a European giant, rather than Newcastle.

They are, of course, trying to reach the level of City and United but they are some way off at this point.

Vlahovic just isn't going to happen.

