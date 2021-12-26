Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici tipped to strengthen key position in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur need to sign another centre-back in either January or the summer to complete their defence, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The club secured the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta in the summer and Bridge feels that another defender to partner him is required if the club are to challenge at the top end of the Premier League table.

What's the latest with Spurs?

Romero is actually injured at the moment, with manager Antonio Conte revealing that he is set to be out until the new year.

In his absence, Spurs have been forced to utilise a back three involving Eric Dier, Ben Davies, and Davinson Sanchez.

With those three in defence, Spurs have not actually lost in the Premier League and recorded a highly entertaining 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the weekend.

Bridge, though, thinks that the club still need to strengthen the defence in the next transfer window to complete their defensive rebuild.

In recent transfer windows, Spurs have also strengthened at right-back, by bringing in Emerson Royal, and at left-back, by signing Sergio Reguilon.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Tottenham will be able to sign a new central defender at the turn of the year, with Fabio Paratici, their managing director of football, leading the transfer strategy, but Bridge believes that the club will almost certainly try.

What did he say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Bridge said: “I certainly think Spurs will look to add another top-class centre half, with Romero, that would be great. If they had that then they’re looking good at the back.”

Do Spurs actually need a centre-back?

Yes.

Romero's injury has left the club in something of a difficult defensive position, as the only real back-up to the first-team, if they continue to utilise a back three, is Joe Rodon.

Merely from a numbers standpoint, Spurs could really do with signing a new centre-back to provide support and competition to those already in the squad.

If they do that, they will have six players who can be utilised in a back three as opposed to five, which is the current number.

That feels more like it, and less like there is a thinness to the current backline.

Bringing in a player who can genuinely slot straight into the first-team and make a real impact would be a huge boost to manager Antonio Conte, and offer some real tactical flexibility.

It has to be a priority as the January transfer window looms.

