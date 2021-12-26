Man United transfer news: 'Surprise' verdict emerges over Red Devils' January plans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are unlikely to do any business in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The club are heading into the next window outside of the top four, sitting sixth and five points behind Arsenal in fourth.

What's the latest with United?

The club have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season.

The German has been in charge since November 29th, meaning he has been in charge against Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the Premier League and Young Boys in the Champions League.

United have yet to lose under Rangnick's management, winning their league games and drawing 1-1 with Young Boys in Europe.

They do remain off the top four, though, ahead of the January window, and have been linked with a number of new signings at the turn of the year.

They have been linked with a sensational swoop to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, with another report claiming that they are interested in a potential move for a holding midfield player.

But O'Rourke has serious doubts over whether the club will make an effort to bring new signings into the club at the turn of the year, with exits more likely than arrivals.

What did O'Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “I just don’t see Man United doing anything in January. I’d be very surprised, I think it’ll be more outs than ins.”

Do United need new signings?

This is arguable.

Rangnick has been appointed to improve the United side and is arguably in charge to try to bring the very best out of the players already in the squad.

United have a number of genuinely excellent performers; the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, David de Gea and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The starting XI should absolutely be good enough to finish in the top four and that is Rangnick's challenge this season.

It is also fair that the club don't want to bring new signings in for an interim manager prior to appointing someone permanently in the summer, especially in case that new manager doesn't want a big-money January signing.

Now, of course, if United do have the option to sign Haaland, they should absolutely pursue it, but one has to think that the smart move is simply allowing Rangnick to work with the squad he already has, preparing the ground for the new manager in the summer.

