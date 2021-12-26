Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the greatest passer in Premier League history.

You only need to watch a single game of the Manchester City wizard at the peak of his powers to fall in love with the beautiful game all over again because his style of play is simply mouth-watering.

Even in matches where he doesn't produce a goal or assist, De Bruyne will still seldom go more than a few minutes without producing a pass that gets the entire stadium up on their feet.

De Bruyne's passing genius

Thirty-yard screamers, step-overs and goal-line clearances are great and all, but there's something so joyful to a footballing purist about De Bruyne cutting a defence in half with a single pass.

And on that very topic, we wanted to celebrate the former and Chelsea and Wolfsburg playmaker by reflecting on a moment that summed up why he has some of the best vision in world football.

After all, executing these world-class passes is only one part of De Bruyne's genius because it's often his remarkable ability to pick them out in the first place that makes them so special.

Man City 5-0 Burnley in 2018

And that couldn't have been clearer than during City's emphatic 5-0 win over Burnley in October 2018 with Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane all scoring.

However, it was arguably a pass from De Bruyne, who was making his first appearance since the opening weekend of the season due to injury, that stole the show despite not leading to a goal.

Only a few minutes after entering the fray in the second-half, the Belgian picked out a through ball that absolutely nobody on their first watch would possibly see coming.

De Bruyne's head-scratching pass

In the words of Twitter user @stevenmcinerney at the time: "Watched this about a hundred times and I've still no idea how KDB saw this pass. He'd been on the pitch for about 3 minutes. He's a freak."

To take the entire Burnley defence out of the game with a through ball deserving of a goal while on the swivel truly is alien levels of talent and genius, so be sure to reminisce on it down below:

It's official: De Bruyne has eyes in the back of his head.

How on earth did he see that?

Besides, even in a world where De Bruyne was able to spot the run in his peripheral vision, it still took a remarkable amount of foresight to track its trajectory on the turn with the ball at his feet.

And even, even, even if it's a case of us simply being naive about the way in which passes are constructed by top-class footballers, there can be no denying the beauty of De Bruyne pulling it off.

At the end of the day, that's really all that counts because De Bruyne is so adored by both City fans and neutrals alike because moments like his Burnley pass make you wonder what is possible.

When it comes to De Bruyne, the answer is: everything.

