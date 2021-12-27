Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard could make 'real statement' with deal for 85-cap CL winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa will find it difficult to persuade Georginio Wijnaldum to join Aston Villa next month but it would be a statement signing by Steven Gerrard, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

The January transfer window will offer Gerrard the opportunity to add reinforcements to his squad for the first time since being appointed as the club's head coach last month.

What's the latest news involving Wijnaldum?

Wijnaldum's representatives have reportedly sounded out several Premier League and European clubs with a view to securing a loan move away from Paris Saint-Germain for the remainder of the campaign.

The report suggests Villa are among those to have entertained the proposal, but they could find competition from Newcastle United, Everton, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Leicester City.

BirminghamLive have suggested signing Wijnaldum could be the ideal way for Gerrard to show why Villa's owners turned to him after opting to sack Dean Smith.

Wijnaldum is understood to be open to sealing a return to the Premier League just a matter of months after heading to the French capital, but PSG appear unlikely to obey to his wishes.

The 85-cap Netherlands international headed to PSG on a free transfer following the expiry of his Liverpool contract during the summer.

But, having failed to nail down a regular spot in head coach Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up, Wijnaldum admitted to Dutch news outlet NOS that he is not happy with his current situation.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Wijnaldum?

Hatfield believes Wijnaldum heading to Villa Park would show the Midlands club mean business under Gerrard.

However, the journalist warns Villa supporters should not necessarily be expecting the central midfielder to complete a switch during the January transfer window.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "It's going to be a really hard one to get done.

"But, if they did go out and sign him, it would be a real statement."

How did Wijnaldum perform during his spell in the Premier League?

Wijnaldum made 217 Premier League appearances over the course of his time on the books of Newcastle United and Liverpool.

It was at Anfield where Wijnaldum enjoyed the most successful spell of his career, getting his hands on the top flight title as well as the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup trophies.

The 31-year-old, who is valued at £22.5million by Transfermarkt, also showed his cutting edge in the final third of the pitch by contributing 22 goals and 16 assists during his stint on Merseyside.

