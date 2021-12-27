Newcastle transfer news: High-profile title winner 'keen' on Magpies move in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kieran Trippier remains eager to join Newcastle United despite reports of the Magpies reaching a stumbling block in their pursuit, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

Football Insider have suggested that talks have stalled due to the Atletico Madrid right-back's wage demands, with Trippier seeking a three-and-a-half year agreement worth £22million.

What's the latest news involving Trippier?

A huge cash injection, thanks to a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund, means Newcastle are able to splash the cash and they are becoming increasingly confident of securing top target Trippier's services after opening talks earlier this month.

Having become the richest club in world football, the Magpies are reportedly willing to offer Trippier a deal worth £150,000-per-week, which would make him the highest earner in the club's history.

However, it is thought that Atletico boss Diego Simeone will only allow Trippier to return to his homeland during the January transfer window if the reigning La Liga champions can secure a £15million fee and line up a replacement.

That would still represent the Spanish giants making a loss on the 35-cap England international, having parted with £20million to seal a deal with Tottenham Hotspur more than two years ago.

While Newcastle have the financial clout to win the race for Trippier, it has been revealed that nine Premier League clubs - including Manchester United and former club Spurs - have made enquiries.

What has Keith Downie said about Trippier?

Downie believes Trippier is seriously interested in securing a switch to Newcastle.

With the full-back being 31, the Sky Sports reporter feels Trippier understands this could be his final chance to earn a lucrative contract.

He also feels the former Burnley man is hoping to seal a return to England after a two-and-a-half year spell in Spain.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I'm hearing, I think the player would be keen to come.

"I think he's ready for a move back to England and probably realises he's got one big contract left in his career, so Newcastle would tick those boxes for him."

Why is Trippier a top target for Newcastle?

Newcastle remain in the Premier League relegation zone and, with their leaky defence being a key reason for that, the Magpies desperately need to strengthen their backline.

Eddie Howe was appointed as the Tyneside club's head coach last month and he knows Trippier well after handing him 61 appearances during their time together at Burnley.

Not only is Trippier accustomed to the English top flight, having featured 107 times in the competition, but he has enjoyed success recently.

The England international played a key role as Atletico held off the challenge of cross-city rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona to claim the La Liga title last season.

