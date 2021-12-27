Rangers latest news: Fresh update emerges on Dave King's bid to return to Ibrox board

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There has been no progress in Dave King's bid to seal a return to Rangers' board, according to the Glasgow Times and Herald's senior Gers reporter Chris Jack.

King only stepped down as the Glasgow giants' chairman in March 2020, ending his five-year tenure to focus on business interests in his homeland of South Africa.

What's the latest news involving King?

The Glasgow Times revealed King launched a sensational bid to return to Rangers' board earlier this month.

In the interview, King confirmed he has notified the reigning Scottish Premiership champions' board members of his services being made available to aid the 'further development of the club'.

Despite quitting as chairman more than 18 months ago, King remains the Gers' largest shareholder as, through his family firm New Oasis Asset Limited, he boasts a 15.45 per cent stake.

King has continued to have his say on matters surrounding the club as well, with him voting against the reappointment of Graeme Park to the Ibrox board last month.

Park, the son of King's successor as chairman Douglas Park, retained his boardroom seat nevertheless.

King also hit the headlines earlier this month after raising concerns on how the club is being run behind the scenes, which has led to a breakdown in the relationship between Club 1872 and the Ibrox hierarchy.

What has Chris Jack said about King?

Jack was the reporter to exclusively reveal King was looking to rejoin the Gers' board less than two years after walking away from the chairman's role.

However, he believes there have been no developments following his offer of assistance behind the scenes.

Jack told GIVEMESPORT: "It's all very interesting.

"It's not moved on, as far as I'm aware, in terms of the board actually getting back to Dave on his proposal or in terms of him potentially returning to the club."

How have Rangers progressed since King quit as chairman?

Rangers secured their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade when they went the whole of last season unbeaten.

However, it has been all change in recent weeks as Steven Gerrard decided to leave Ibrox in favour of returning south of the border to take charge of Premier League side Aston Villa.

That resulted in Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who featured for the Gers during his playing career, heading back to the blue half of Glasgow as Gerrard's successor last month.

The change in management has not hampered Rangers' progress as they have gone into the winter break sitting top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

