Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Artifact Set Has Been Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is not set to be released until February 2022, but we've already seen a number of leaks for the game revealed early, including this new leak involving Yae Miko.

These recent leaks surrounding Yae Miko give more information on what type of character she will be when added to the game in the 2.5 Update as a playable unit.

There have been prior leaks regarding Miko, and this new information appears to give credence to the idea that she will be a powerful main damage dealer when she is finally made available as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest leaks surrounding Yae Miko and what it means for players hoping to utilize her as of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Yae Miko DPS, Catalyst and Electro

According to TZ, who is a reliable leaker on the NGA forums, Yae Miko will be an on-field main DPS, with her main weapon being a Catalyst.

As noted, prior leaks have indicated that Miko would be able to deal a massive amount of Electro damage, and these latest leaks seem to back up the idea that she will be the main damage dealer as part of a lineup.

It was also noted in the leaks that Yae Miko will also be utilizing the Shimenawa's Reminiscense set. This does make sense, as Miko's design does bear a resemblance to the artifacts themselves.

The actual artifacts boost ATK% with a 2-PC and give the character a unique passive that will boost her Normal and Charged Attacks by 50% for 10 seconds.

Yae Miko is expected to be released into the game as part of the 2.5 Update alongside Kuki Shinobu, who themselves is a 4-star Electro support unit.

According to this recent leak, Miko and Shinobu will work together well in the game when they are both released, so it is worth bearing that in mind as players look at potentially utilizing the new characters!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News