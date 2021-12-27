Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is widely recognised as a pretty good dude, and he's proved that to all his fans once again.

Christmas is all about giving, and The Rock decided to surprise his mother in the most wholesome way possible.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, which you can check out below, The Rock gifted his mother with a brand new car.

The Rock's mother, 73-year-old Ata, was clearly surprised by the wonderful gesture, immediately hugging her son before getting into the car.

The former WWE Champion bought a brand new white Cadillac CT5 for his mother, prices of which start at just shy of £30,000.

The Rock told his Instagram followers that it "felt good" to be able to surprise his mom with a new car.

The Hollywood megastar noted that his mother "was shocked" by the whole thing, and even managed to get in a "few good ugly cries".

The video also saw Ata's grandchild, and even Rock's dog, get involved in wishing her a Merry Christmas, which only made the clip even more wholesome.

This is not the first time that The Rock has gone above and beyond to thank his mother during the Holiday season.

Back in 2018, The Rock surprised his mother with a brand new house for Christmas.

The 49-year-old has acknowledged just how lucky he is to be able to do these types of things, but explained that his mother "deserves a lot more":

“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my Mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more. DJ.”

The Rock is rumoured to be returning to WWE soon, with reports suggesting a big match in 2023 is on the horizon.

The plan, according to reports, is for WWE to have The Rock face his cousin, Roman Reigns, for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

To set that match up, it's been heavily rumoured that Rocky will be returning to WWE towards the end of next year, or at the beginning of 2023.

