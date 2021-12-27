Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Kamisato Ayato Leaks Reveal Skill Name

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is not expected to be released onto servers until at least March 2022, but there have already been leaks surrounding the expected arrival of Kamisato Ayato in the Update.

Ayato is the current head of the Kamisato Clan and Ayaka’s older brother in the game's lore. Ayato is also already one of the most popular characters in the game, despite not actually making an appearance beyond being mentioned in various dialogues and being featured on Itto’s character trailer.

According to these recent leaks surrounding Ayato, we now appear to have more information regarding his potential Skill when he is finally released in the game.

Here's everything you need to know regarding Kamisato Ayato and the recent leaks pertaining to his Skill in the game.

Kamisato Ayato Skill

Ayato and Yae Miko are two of the most anticipated new playable characters in the world of Genshin Impact. Whilst there isn't a huge amount of leaked information regarding the two characters out there, a recent post on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit listed some of the skill names that may impact the two character's playstyle when they're finally released in the game.

The post on the subreddit had an image with the names of Skills that are expected to be coming to the game.

This leak has not yet been confirmed by any of the more credible leakers in the Genshin Impact community, but crucially, it also hasn't been debunked.

One of the leaked skill names that has players talking is codenamed "Waterblade," and this is believed to be one of Ayato's new skills when he is released into the game around the 2.6 Update of the game.

We're hoping that there will be a ton of leaks for Genshin Impact 2.6 Update as we head towards the expected release date in March 2022.

Genshin Impact is a game notorious for content being leaked beforehand, and recently we've seen leaks for Updates that are months away, meaning that we should hopefully see more on Kamisato Ayato and the 2.6 Update in the coming weeks and months!

