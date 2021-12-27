Emma Raducanu: How well do you remember the tennis star's glittering 2021?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It took just six months for Emma Raducanu to become one of the most sought after sports stars on the planet.

From a never-before-seen Grand Slam title win, to becoming the new British number one, to being named Sports Personality of the Year — the 19-year-old truly stole the hearts of the nation.

But just how much do you remember from the teen's maiden season on the court?

Whether you're an avid WTA follower or just simply mesmerised by Raducanu's astonishing rise into the spotlight, why not test your knowledge of the year that turned the tennis rookie into a household name.

See how well you remember Raducanu's achievements from 2021 with this GiveMeSport Women quiz!

Don't forget to let us know how you did in the comments and be sure to keep up to date with everything surrounding women's sport right here on our website.

1 of 15 When did Emma Raducanu make her WTA Tour main draw debut? April May June July

