Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli Rerun Dates Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The official Genshin Impact 2.4 Update rerun dates for Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli have been confirmed as part of the 2.4 Livestream that recently took place.

It was recently confirmed that the latest update for the game will be bringing back some of Liyue's most powerful characters for some fantastic reruns.

Fans have been waiting some time for Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli to have reruns in the game, and for the two Adepti characters, this represents their first return to the game in over a year.

Here's everything you need to know with regards to the Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli reruns that will be taking place as part of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli Reruns

Shenhe, Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli will all be featured during the 2.4 Update's banners, making this quite the lineup for fans of Liyue characters.

Shenhe and Xiao will both be arriving as part of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update on Wednesday January 5th 2022, making them the first banners of the latest Update of the game.

Both characters wield a polearm, with Shenhe being a Cryo support unit whilst Xiao is an Anemo Main DPS.

We already knew from leaks that Shenhe would be an interesting character for boosting the damage of other Cryo DPS units, and the return of Xiao looks like it will be a straightforward damage-dealer.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Leaks regarding Yelan have been debunked

Ganyu and Zhongli will be arriving as part of the second banner of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update, which is expected to be around Wednesday January 26th 2022.

Players will be able to summon the game's strongest shielder, Zhongli, at the end of January 2022, as well as be able to get one of the best AOE damage dealers in Ganyu.

Both of the characters have remained at the very top of their respective classes for quite some time, and players will not want to miss out on the opportunity to summon them during their reruns!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Mona expected to make a return (Leak)

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News