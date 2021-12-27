Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’ve seen many spectacular free-kicks over the course of 2021, but Dundee United’s Charlie Mulgrew has to be the cheekiest we’ve seen all year.

The 35-year-old Scotland international, who previously played for Celtic and Blackburn Rovers, went viral early in the 2021-22 season with an audacious set-piece from distance.

Mulgrew scored the only goal of the game as Dundee United sealed victory over Arbroath in the Scottish League Cup back in July - thanks to a moment of individual brilliance.

Whether it was a spur of the moment decision, or something he’d been practicing on the training ground, Mulgrew embarrassed Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston with an ingenious free-kick routine.

Because the free-kick was so far out - we’re talking at least 40 yards - Gaston presumably wasn’t anticipating a direct shot on goal.

Mulgrew shaped to whip in a cross with his left foot before circling around the ball.

One of his teammates then pretended that he was going to whip in the free-kick with his left foot… before stopping still.

Gaston, who remained still on the edge of his six-yard box, didn’t realise what was happening before it was too late.

Mulgrew smashed a magnificent left-footed strike into the bottom corner of the net, leaving the red-faced Gaston beaten all ends up.

Video: Charlie Mulgrew's clever free-kick

Watch the video here:

Full marks for creativity. To then execute the free-kick tactic in a competitive match is special.

Here’s how football fans reacted at the time:

Better than Borussia Dortmund's 2018 free-kick?

Perhaps Mulgrew was inspired by Borussia Dortmund’s clever free-kick routine against Werder Bremen back in 2018.

Paco Alcacer scored the goal following a creative piece of play involving Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus.

But because he scored the goal himself, we’re nailing our colours to the mast by claiming that Mulgrew’s free-kick was even more impressive.

