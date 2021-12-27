Cheekiest free-kick of 2021? Charlie Mulgrew’s free-kick for Dundee United was audacious
We’ve seen many spectacular free-kicks over the course of 2021, but Dundee United’s Charlie Mulgrew has to be the cheekiest we’ve seen all year.
The 35-year-old Scotland international, who previously played for Celtic and Blackburn Rovers, went viral early in the 2021-22 season with an audacious set-piece from distance.
Mulgrew scored the only goal of the game as Dundee United sealed victory over Arbroath in the Scottish League Cup back in July - thanks to a moment of individual brilliance.
Whether it was a spur of the moment decision, or something he’d been practicing on the training ground, Mulgrew embarrassed Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston with an ingenious free-kick routine.
Because the free-kick was so far out - we’re talking at least 40 yards - Gaston presumably wasn’t anticipating a direct shot on goal.
Mulgrew shaped to whip in a cross with his left foot before circling around the ball.
One of his teammates then pretended that he was going to whip in the free-kick with his left foot… before stopping still.
Gaston, who remained still on the edge of his six-yard box, didn’t realise what was happening before it was too late.
Mulgrew smashed a magnificent left-footed strike into the bottom corner of the net, leaving the red-faced Gaston beaten all ends up.
Video: Charlie Mulgrew's clever free-kick
Watch the video here:
Full marks for creativity. To then execute the free-kick tactic in a competitive match is special.
Here’s how football fans reacted at the time:
Better than Borussia Dortmund's 2018 free-kick?
Perhaps Mulgrew was inspired by Borussia Dortmund’s clever free-kick routine against Werder Bremen back in 2018.
Paco Alcacer scored the goal following a creative piece of play involving Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus.
But because he scored the goal himself, we’re nailing our colours to the mast by claiming that Mulgrew’s free-kick was even more impressive.
