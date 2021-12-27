Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Granit Xhaka has gone above and beyond with this heartwarming gesture to an Arsenal fan over the festive period.

The Premier League confirmed yesterday that Arsenal's game with Wolves on December 28 had been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in Bruno Lage's squad.

Arsenal fans across the globe were disappointed at the news, but likely none more so than Jack Robinson.

Taking to Twitter, Robinson explained that for he and his wife's 10-year wedding anniversary, he decided to bring her to Arsenal vs. Wolves, all the way from America.

With the game called off, Robinson explained that he was left gutted after the trip that he'd booked "well over six months" beforehand wasn't going ahead as planned.

To make things even more heartbreaking, Robinson shared that the game was cancelled while he was sitting on the plane waiting to take off.

The story has a happy ending, however, as Arsenal midfielder Xhaka swooped in to save the day.

Jack's story started getting a lot of attention on Twitter, so much so that it appeared on the radar of former Gunner's captain Xhaka.

The Swiss international didn't want to see Jack's trip go to waste, so he offered the lifelong Arsenal fan tickets to the Manchester City game on January 1.

Xhaka reached out to Jack while Instagram DMs, offered him tickets to Arsenal's next game so that his trip across the pond wouldn't go completely to waste, as shared by football.london.

Jack and his wife won't just be going to the game as regular fans though, as Xhaka wants to bring the couple to the Emirates stadium as his special guests:

If you are still in London on the 1st Arsenal vs Manchester City game as my guest to thank you for your dedication to Arsenal. Would that be good for you?

And no offence to Wolves, but getting the opportunity to see your side host the Premier League champions on New Year's Day will mean Jack is likely pretty happy with how things turned out.

This can be seen by his latest tweet, where Robinson called Xhaka a "hero".

