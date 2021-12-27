ELEX 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Story and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

ELEX 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed open-world RPG ELEX and we've got everything you need to know about the new game.

Piranha Bytes, the team behind the game, have also produced the Gothic and Risen series and hope to return to form with the sequel to the original ELEX.

ELEX 2 will see players return to the post-apocalyptic science-fantasy world of Magalan, with huge environments that can be explored freely on foot or via jetpack.

Here's everything you need to know about ELEX 2, including the release date, gameplay for the new title, official trailer, the game's story and more.

Release Date

ELEX 2 is officially set to be released on Tuesday 1st March 2022 on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Gameplay

The game is a third-person RPG title and has major fantasy elements along the lines of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

Story

Here's the story of the game:

"Several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet.

"In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax has to go on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders and find his own son, Dex, who got separated from him …

"Dive into a huge, hand-crafted, completely unique world with multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy universe."

Trailer

Several trailers have already been released for ELEX 2, with the official announcement trailer from June 2021 being the first.

Since then, there have been other trailers released showing the Factions element of the game as well as a look at the game's story and overall lore.

