Taking to Twitter, Seth Rollins has seemingly revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reports have indicated that just like many other entities across the globe right now, WWE is dealing with somewhat of a COVID outbreak at the moment.

We now know the identity of one of the members of the WWE roster who has tested positive for the virus, and it's Seth Rollins.

Taking to Twitter, Rollins wished himself a "Merry COVID Christmas", all but confirming that he's one of the people who has tested positive for the virus.

Rollins obviously didn't appear at WWE's traditional December 26 live event at Madison Square Garden last night, as he was advertised to do so.

Neither did Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Big E, all of whom, like Rollins, were advertised to appear on the show.

WWE brought in Edge for the show to replace Rollins, with the WWE Hall of Famer facing Kevin Owens for the first time ever in a Steel Cage match.

WWE has yet to confirm that Rollins has COVID-19, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on that front.

This news comes at a bad time for WWE, with Rollins slated to compete at WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day.

The pay-per-view, which is set to take place on Saturday evening, sees Rollins compete in a fatal-four way match with Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E.

As of right now, there is no word on how WWE Day 1 is going to be impacted by the positive COVID cases within WWE right now.

You can watch WWE Day 1 live on New Year's Day in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

