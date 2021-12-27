Luigi's Mansion 4: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luigi's Mansion 4 is set to be the latest in the massively popular franchise, but what is the release date of the new game?

The Luigi's Mansion series has been a staple of Nintendo console gaming ever since it was first introduced on the GameCube, and has remained a massive hit for every iteration of the game whether it be handheld or on a home-based console.

Whilst Luigi's Mansion 3 hit new heights in terms of atmosphere and graphical capability for the series, fans are hoping that Nintendo can hit the ground running when it comes to Luigi's Mansion 4.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential release date of Luigi's Mansion on the Nintendo Switch or even a console beyond that!

Luigi's Mansion 4 Release Date

We do not currently have a definitive release date for Luigi’s Mansion 4; however, from speculative rumours online, it appears as though the game is set for a release around October 2023.

Interestingly, Nintendo acquired the developer of both Luigi’s Mansion 2 and 3, Next Level Games, this year.

Although that is not a guaranteed indication that the game will be coming, it certainly makes the chances of it much more likely with Nintendo wanting to bring the game 'in-house' to work on.

Nintendo is already set to have a pretty massive couple of years, with the rumours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2 and Mario Odyssey 2 being released in 2022 fronting the pack.

As is usually the case, we have not seen any leaks for the game revealed at this point. Nintendo is usually quite tight-lipped about their first-party games, and Luigi's Mansion 4 will of course be a massive release for the company when it does finally come out.

One rumour that we have seen indicates that Luigi's Mansion 4 might not actually be released on the Nintendo Switch at all, with games such as Mario Kart 9 and the aforementioned Mario Odyssey 2 reportedly being considered as launch titles for an as of yet unnamed console that would be coming out as Nintendo's next-generation venture.

