Ray Hudson's greatest quotes about Lionel Messi are absolute gold

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What else is there to say about Lionel Messi?

He recently won the Copa America with Argentina, plus four Champions League and ten La Liga trophies during his time at Barcelona, as well as seven Ballon d'Or awards - and counting.

So it's quite hard to put into words just how good he really is otherwise you might start running out of adjectives to describe the little magician.

But thankfully, we don't have to, as it seems as though Ray Hudson has done all the hard work for us.

The beIN Sports commentator has come out with some absolute gold over the years and here are some of his best.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1. “Lionel…staggeringly brilliant. It’s astonishing from Messi! Look at the way he picks his spot, the way only Messi can… He could make Ebenezer Scrooge smile!”

2. “Genius. That’s beyond bullseye! His dart splits the darts. Astonishing Messi. You could drop a tarantula down his shorts and he’d still be super cool.”

3. “The menacing man arrives and sinks his flaming spear into the hearts of Real Madrid. Astonishing from Messi. All the pieces falling into place. Messi, born into the crossfire hurricane and he is Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

4. “Magisterial Argentinian. Magisterial Leo. Running like he’s got a food mixer down his shorts and it’s set to beat.”

5. “Are you kidding me? Again, the staggering genius of Lionel Messi is stupefying in the round of applause around this stadium, as Messi bewilders us all.”

6. "He's absolutely Shakespearean, the Shakespeare got it wrong. It wasn't King Lear, it's King Leo!"

7. "They tell me that all men are equal in the eyes of god but this man seriously makes you think about those words."

8. "Waahhh.. are you kidding me? This man is absolutely mainline to pure footballing magic that belongs in a different galaxy altogether."

9. "He soaks up the defenders like a paper towel soaks up milk."

10. "Defenders try to follow him on Facebook and he comes out on Twitter, that's how evasive he is."

11. "Lionel Messi, the nerve of a cat burglar. He's as cool as the seeds inside a cucumber."

12. "Angles mean nothing to this man - he could decorate a rose and make it look better."

13. "Messi invents passing lanes, he doesn't look for them."

14. "AAHHH!!!!!.... Excuse me for being excited people, but we've just witnessed a goal that would wake up a catatonic! Astonishing skill that literally takes the breath away. Phenomenal football and there's no answer to that. You can't coach against this. It's pure genius is what it is!"

15. "Do you wanna know what pure adrenaline looks like, in the human form? This is what it looks like and it's wearing a number 10 shirt."

16. "In the United States, we give hurricanes a name. If they ever call one Lionel Messi, you'd better evacuate, people."

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

17. "Centipedes fantasise about having one left leg as good as his."

18. "It is like...he's playing a tambourine on his knee."

19. "Welcome to Lionel's world, Where the insane becomes the predictable."

20. "I tell you what, if Isaac Newton was watching this man, he would be saying boy was I wrong? Astonishing from Lionel. Sweeter than a mother's kiss at bed time."

A self-proclaimed Messi super fan, otherwise known as @MessiMagic___ on Twitter, posted a famous clip of Hudson dubbing Messi the greatest player in football history to social media on Saturday night.

The video has amassed over 300 retweets, been liked over 1,300 times and been watched over 12,000 times at the time of writing.

WATCH: Ray Hudson explains why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Check out the video below...

News Now - Sport News