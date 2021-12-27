Mario Kart 9: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mario Kart 9 looks set to be the latest release in the massively popular Nintendo franchise, but what is the release date for the game?

The carting series has been a huge part of the Nintendo lineup for many years, with Super Mario Kart on the SNES still being heralded as one of the greatest games of the 16-bit era.

Nintendo has made a bunch of changes to the games that have been part of the franchise since then, striving to innovate the game across the GameCube, Wii, Wii U and now the Nintendo Switch.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential release date of Mario Kart 9 and whether it will be on the Nintendo Switch or even beyond that!

Mario Kart 9 Release Date

There is not currently a definitive release from Nintendo regarding Mario Kart 9, nor has the company even confirmed if the game is in development proper.

Nintendo insider Zippo noted in a blog post back in May 2021 that a new Mario Kart game, not associated with Home Circuit or the Universal Theme Park ride, had been in the works for around three years.

The company made no mention of the game during their E3 2021 presentation, so it is likely that we will see the game introduced as part of the 2022 lineup or beyond.

Nintendo is already set to have a pretty massive couple of years, with the rumours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2 and Mario Odyssey 2 being released in 2022 fronting the pack.

One rumour that we have seen indicates that Mario Kart 9 might not actually be released on the Nintendo Switch at all, with games such as Luigi's Mansion 4 and the aforementioned Mario Odyssey 2 reportedly being considered as launch titles for an as of yet unnamed console that would be coming out as Nintendo's next-generation venture.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo makes the news official with regards to the release date of Mario Kart 9, whether that's actually on the Nintendo Switch or an as of yet unnamed next-generation console!

