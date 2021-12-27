Newcastle United vs Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are having very different seasons as Ralf Ragnick’’s Man Utd are battling for the top four while Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are embroiled in a relegation battle.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.

With the two sides desperately needing the win, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.

Here is all you need to know about Newcastle Utd vs Manchester Utd:

Date

Newcastle vs Man United will take place on Monday 27th December 2021 at St.James’ Park. The match will start at 8:00 pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that the match will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will start from 7pm, so you can watch the Monday Night Football pre-game analysis before the match.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Newcastle are currently without seven players, but Jonjo Shelvey, Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth face a late fitness test.

Meanwhile, Man Utd seem to have pretty much a fully fit squad following the last couple of weeks which saw many test positive for Covid. Paul Pogba is the only injury.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Shelvey, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford

Head to Head

The two sides have met 53 times in England’s top flight. Newcastle have won seven times, while there have been fourteen draws, and United have won thirty two times.

Last five Premier League meetings:

6th October 2019: Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United

26th December 2019: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

17th October 2020: Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United

21st February 2021: Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United

11th September 2021: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

Odds

The betting markets have Man United as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Newcastle United to win: 11/2

Draw: 18/5

Manchester United to win: 4/9

Prediction

These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.

With Newcastle near the bottom, and off the back of two big losses to Manchester City and Liverpool, we see them losing their third match in a row.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Manchester United

