Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

December 27, 2021, marks the fourth anniversary of Virgil van Dijk’s arrival at Liverpool.

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed out a record-breaking £75 million for the Southampton centre-back in 2017.

But it didn’t take long for Van Dijk, who became the most expensive defender of all time, to quickly prove that he was worth every penny.

The Netherlands international hasn’t looked back since enjoying a dream start to his Liverpool career, scoring the winner against Everton in an FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield.

He would go on to cement his status as the world’s best central defender over the next couple of years. There’s no doubt that Van Dijk is one of the greatest defenders of the Premier League era.

By the time his spell with Liverpool comes to an end, he may have even surpassed the likes of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand to become the best of the lot.

Van Dijk has everything you’d want in a modern-day centre-back. His positioning is excellent, he’s superb in the air, he’s brave, vocal, he leads by example, is always instructing his teammates and, of course, he’s as strong as an ox and rapid, too.

Van Dijk: Fastest player in the 2018-19 UCL

During the 2018-19 Champions League campaign, Van Dijk even managed to clock the fastest sprint of any player.

Towards the end of Liverpool’s 3-0 semi-final first leg defeat away at Barcelona, the Dutchman sprinted from one box to the other in a bid to stop a counter-attack.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba had a huge head-start on Van Dijk but Liverpool’s No. 4 turned on the afterburners to get back.

Sergio Busquets saw Van Dijk bursting away and cynically attempted to pull his opponent's shirt but was left eating dust.

It was Andy Robinson who made the crucial tackle to prevent Suarez from putting Barcelona 4-0 up, but Van Dijk’s 34.5km/h sprint was the fastest speed clocked in the Champions League that season, beating the likes of Leroy Sane, Kyle Walker and even Kylian Mbappe.

Impressive.

Watch the clip here:

This was a huge moment.

Barcelona could have put the tie beyond Liverpool’s reach had they scored a fourth goal at Camp Nou, but the game ended 3-0 to the hosts and we all remember what happened in the second leg at Anfield the following week.

Liverpool completed one of the most dramatic comebacks in history before defeating Tottenham in that season’s Champions League final to lift the European Cup for the sixth time.

Enter Giveaway

Latest football transfer news (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our Ultimate 2021 Football Quiz?

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

News Now - Sport News