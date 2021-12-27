King of Fighters 15: Release Date, Roster, System Requirements and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

King of Fighters 15 is set to be the latest instalment of the popular fighting game franchise from SNK, and we've got all of the information that you need ahead of the game being released.

King of Fighters has been running as a franchise since 1994, with a unique game system and a cult following pushing the SNK series forward.

The latest version of the game comes six years after the last title in the series and fans are hoping that KOF XV will be able to eclipse King of Fighters 14 in scope.

Here's everything you need to know about King of Fighters 15, including the release date, the game's roster, system requirements on PC and more.

Release Date

King of Fighters 15 is officially set to be released on Thursday 17th February 2022 on Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Windows 10, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Roster

The following characters have thus far been confirmed for the King of Fighters 15 roster:

Hero Team

Shun'ei

Meitenkun

Benimaru Nikaido

Sacred Treasures Team

Kyo Kusanagi

Iori Yagami

Chizuru Kagura

Fatal Fury Team

Terry Bogard

Andy Bogard

Joe Higashi

Orochi Team

Yashiro Nanakase

Shermie

Chris

Art of Fighting Team

Ryo Sakazaki

Robert Garcia

King

Ikari Team

Leona Heidern

Ralf Jones

Clark Still

Secret Agent Team

Blue Mary

Vanessa

Luong

Super Heroine Team

Athena Asamiya

Mai Shiranui

Yuri Sakazaki

G.A.W. (Galaxy Anton Wrestling) Team

Antonov

Ramón

The King of Dinosaurs

Rival Team

Isla

Heidern

Dolores

K' Team

K'

Maxima

Whip

Other Characters

Ash Crimson

Kukri

Krohnen

Ángel

System Requirements

Here are the full system requirements for King of Fighters 15 on PC as listed on Steam:

MINIMUM

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 65 GB available space

RECOMMENDED

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 65 GB available space

It has also been confirmed that there will be different versions of the game available to pre-order, and they are as follows:

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition

"THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV" Base game

Early Purchase Bonus - KOF XV DLC Costume "GAROU: MotW TERRY"

- KOF XV DLC Costume "GAROU: MotW TERRY" Exclusive Bonus - KOF XV DLC Costume "CLASSIC LEONA"

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition

"THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV" Base game

KOF XV DLC Characters "Team 1" (3 DLC characters to be released in 2022)

KOF XV DLC Characters "Team 2" (3 DLC characters to be released in 2022)

Early Purchase Bonus - KOF XV DLC Costume "GAROU: MotW TERRY"

- KOF XV DLC Costume "GAROU: MotW TERRY" Exclusive Bonus - KOF XV DLC Costume "CLASSIC LEONA"

