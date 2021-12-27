King of Fighters 15: Release Date, Roster, System Requirements and Everything You Need to Know
King of Fighters 15 is set to be the latest instalment of the popular fighting game franchise from SNK, and we've got all of the information that you need ahead of the game being released.
King of Fighters has been running as a franchise since 1994, with a unique game system and a cult following pushing the SNK series forward.
The latest version of the game comes six years after the last title in the series and fans are hoping that KOF XV will be able to eclipse King of Fighters 14 in scope.
Here's everything you need to know about King of Fighters 15, including the release date, the game's roster, system requirements on PC and more.
Release Date
King of Fighters 15 is officially set to be released on Thursday 17th February 2022 on Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Windows 10, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Roster
The following characters have thus far been confirmed for the King of Fighters 15 roster:
Hero Team
- Shun'ei
- Meitenkun
- Benimaru Nikaido
Sacred Treasures Team
- Kyo Kusanagi
- Iori Yagami
- Chizuru Kagura
Fatal Fury Team
- Terry Bogard
- Andy Bogard
- Joe Higashi
Orochi Team
- Yashiro Nanakase
- Shermie
- Chris
Art of Fighting Team
- Ryo Sakazaki
- Robert Garcia
- King
Ikari Team
- Leona Heidern
- Ralf Jones
- Clark Still
Secret Agent Team
- Blue Mary
- Vanessa
- Luong
Super Heroine Team
- Athena Asamiya
- Mai Shiranui
- Yuri Sakazaki
G.A.W. (Galaxy Anton Wrestling) Team
- Antonov
- Ramón
- The King of Dinosaurs
Rival Team
- Isla
- Heidern
- Dolores
K' Team
- K'
- Maxima
- Whip
Other Characters
- Ash Crimson
- Kukri
- Krohnen
- Ángel
System Requirements
Here are the full system requirements for King of Fighters 15 on PC as listed on Steam:
MINIMUM
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core i5
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 65 GB available space
RECOMMENDED
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 65 GB available space
It has also been confirmed that there will be different versions of the game available to pre-order, and they are as follows:
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition
- "THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV" Base game
- Early Purchase Bonus - KOF XV DLC Costume "GAROU: MotW TERRY"
- Exclusive Bonus - KOF XV DLC Costume "CLASSIC LEONA"
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition
- "THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV" Base game
- KOF XV DLC Characters "Team 1" (3 DLC characters to be released in 2022)
- KOF XV DLC Characters "Team 2" (3 DLC characters to be released in 2022)
- Early Purchase Bonus - KOF XV DLC Costume "GAROU: MotW TERRY"
- Exclusive Bonus - KOF XV DLC Costume "CLASSIC LEONA"
