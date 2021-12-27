Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard had a remarkable career as a professional footballer.

The Englishman made his debut for Liverpool in 1998 at the age of just 18.

He went on to play 710 times for his boyhood club over the next 17 years, scoring 185 times.

Gerrard joined LA Galaxy in 2015, where he played 39 times before deciding to hang up his boots.

The Liverpool legend was one of the best midfielders of his generation.

He didn't have many weaknesses to his game at all. He scored and set up goals, had an incredible array of passing, could control a game, had energy in abundance and could contribute in defence.

It could be argued he's one of the most complete midfielders that has ever played the game.

And now, five years after he retired, a video has gone viral on Twitter which claims he was 'the perfect midfielder who had it all'.

The two-minute video, created by Twitter user @CF_Comps, features Gerrard scoring screamers, producing incredible assists and making incredible tackles.

It's a great watch and one that proves just how special he was. Watch it below...

The video has gone viral on Twitter, having attracted over 1.3k retweets and 5.5k 'likes'.

Football mans have been reminiscing about Gerrard's brilliance and you can view some reaction below...

Gerrard is so often compared to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and Manchester United hero Paul Scholes.

All three were incredible players who are among the greatest midfielders of the 21st century.

But, whoever you think is better, there is no question that Gerrard was the most complete of them all.

He really could do it all.

