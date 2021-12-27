Leicester City Quiz: 15 simple questions every Foxes fan should know the answers to

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Are you a fountain of knowledge on all things Leicester City? Then why not have a go at GIVEMESPORT's ultimate Foxes quiz!

Delving into the history of Leicester, the quiz goes back to when the club was newly formed right through to the present day.

It captures some of the key moments throughout the club's history, from moving stadiums to lifting the Premier League title and reaching the UEFA Champions League.

Cast your mind back to some key signings in the history of the club and to the players who have scored important goals for the Foxes in cup finals, as well as those who got their name on the honours board at the King Power Stadium.

All of the above plus much more feature in GIVEMESPORT's quiz of 15 simple questions every true Foxes supporter should know the answers to!

Why not challenge your friends and family to see who can get the most correct answers?

1 of 15 What name was the club founded as? Leicester City Leicester United Leicester Fosse Leicester Foxes

