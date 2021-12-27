Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr will retire from boxing if he loses to Jake Paul next year.

The YouTuber, 24, shocked the world by knocking out Tyron Woodley two weeks ago to extend his record to a perfect 5-0.

Chavez Jr, meanwhile, is on the comeback trail after dropping a split decision to Anderson Silva earlier this year on the undercard of his father's exhibition bout with Hector Camacho Jr.

The 35-year-old has now lost three of his last five fights since losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2017.

And the son of the legendary Chavez Sr is already being lined up as Paul's next opponent, according to reports.

However, Chavez is so confident of victory over Paul that he insists he will not accept any payment at all if he loses to the American.

But if Paul does manage to get the better of him, Chavez says he will hang up his boxing gloves to spare himself any further embarrassment.

Speaking to TV Boxeo, he said: "I can only talk about myself, not about other people, I am not here to criticise anyone.

"I talk by analysing boxing. I hope I can get a few million with Jake Paul. If he beats me, I'll retire, I don't get paid.

"I don't want money if I don't beat him. Retirement - not interested in his money if I do not win."

Paul may have won all of his fights so far by way of knockout but Chavez isn't reading too much into the hype.

Chavez added: "People want me to beat him, [Jake Paul] is strong and he knows how to organise the fights well at his weight, it would be a matter of reaching an agreement.

“[The Pauls] generate a lot of expectations and money, a match with me would be good.

"They haven't learned how to fight well and I can take advantage of that. Jake Paul can punch, but he's not a boxer."

Meanwhile, the American is currently enjoying a much-needed vacation after his third bout in the space of nine months, following wins over Ben Askren, 37, Nate Robinson, 37, and Ali Loui Al-Fakhri, 25.

Speaking after the fight, Paul said: "I don't really know what's next on the roadmap.

"I've done it all, I've accomplished what I want to accomplish.

"I need to take a break, I've been going at this non-stop for a year and a half and it's a lot.

"I'm exhausted, I need to spend time with my family at Christmas and go on a vacation, I haven't gone on a vacation since I was 18 years old.

"I told myself 'not until you feel like you've got to a place in life where you deserve a vacation' and I deserve it now.

"I'm going to go on my first real vacation where there's no obligations, because I've gone on vacations where I have to film it, vlog it, do interviews and wake up at a certain time to work out.

"I'm going on a real vacation and doing backflips into the water - I'll come back whenever I feel like it."

