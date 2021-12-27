West Ham transfer news: 'Talented' Spurs star told to make 'great move' to London Stadium

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlton Palmer has been left confused by Dele Alli's recent decline – but reckons that a move to West Ham could invigorate the Tottenham midfielder.

Alli has slipped down the pecking order in north London and is reportedly set to be allowed to leave on loan next month, with the Hammers interested in signing him.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Having lost his place in the team under Nuno Espirito Santo after previously starting the opening six Premier League games, Alli would have been hoping to impress Antonio Conte.

But the Liverpool display aside, when Alli was a shock starter following the Covid-19 outbreak at the club, the midfielder has shown little to suggest that he's still got a future at Tottenham under Conte's guidance.

Alli, who's scored 67 goals in his Tottenham career, has featured in just two of the Italian's six league games in charge and according to The Athletic could be granted a loan move in January to improve his game-time.

Newcastle have also been linked with the England international, but Eurosport believe that West Ham are keen on signing Alli in what would be a shock move to one of Spurs' biggest London rivals.

Ex-Tottenham defender Alan Hutton recently said that David Moyes could get the best out of Alli after a number of difficult seasons at Spurs, and Palmer agrees that the London Stadium could be an ideal destination.

What did Palmer say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know what's happened to Dele Alli, it's kind of just maybe too much too soon, it all happened too quickly for him.

"The boy is definitely a talented player. Leaving Tottenham for West Ham would be a great move for him."

Would Alli start for West Ham?

When Moyes' side were flying high in the Champions League places at the start of the season, with the likes of Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio all in outstanding form, the Hammers appeared to have a settled frontline.

However, following a dip in form from each of those three, coupled in by some defensive injuries, additions could be needed by Moyes in January, especially with the Europa League returning soon.

West Ham saw the benefits of the loan system last season when Jesse Lingard was directly involved in 14 goals from January onwards, so they might look to try their luck again with Alli, who could do a lot worse than the Hammers, despite their rivalry with Tottenham.

