Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp has been extremely critical of the Premier League's Christmas schedule in recent weeks.

The Liverpool manager has vented about the amount of games every team has to play in the period.

Just a few days ago, Klopp was angry at how teams had to play on Boxing Day (26th) and then two days later on the December 28.

And now, ahead of his side's trip to Leicester, Klopp has gone on another rant about clubs not being allowed five substitutions.

Klopp, as well as Antonio Conte, think teams should be allowed to make five substitutions instead of three.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But some Premier League sides, including Sean Dyche's Burnley, believe that would give the league's top clubs an even bigger advantage as they possess more depth in their squad.

14 Premier League teams need to agree for the rule to be changed.

And Klopp has name-checked Burnley when calling out the clubs that don't want five subs to be introduced.

He said, per the Telegraph: “What we realised again in the managers meeting - and we know it has always been like that - is how 14 clubs make the decision to change. You need 14 clubs.

“There is something wrong. Here is an example. With Burnley, I am not too sure how many of their players play international football. When our players play three games, they (Burnley) have no game. They have 38 Premier League games and three or four cup games, to make around 42 games a season.

Unstoppable! Romelu Lukaku completes Chelsea comeback vs Aston Villa! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"So we are talking about an issue which some clubs and players definitely have, but it is decided by the other teams and we make a competition of it. They say, ‘well they are better than us’, and that is a real problem. (Five subs) is the right decision, especially in this moment, because you bring players back in this moment, after Covid infection or an injury, and because of the games they have to play you risk injury and they have to go out again, maybe after 60 minutes. That is a real problem.

"This wonderful game is so wonderful because usually the players on the pitch are in good shape, are well trained, are well recovered and go for it. That is why we love the game. Now the situation is much more difficult.”

He continued: “The best league in the world, the most intense league in the world, is the only one in Europe with only three subs. That is not right."

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News