Joe Rogan has defended himself from criticism after being accused of bias in his commentary for the UFC.

The comedian, 54, has been a part of the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation almost since the very beginning, and has become synonymous with the global sporting phenomenon throughout the course of its meteoric rise over the years.

But while he is widely considered the unofficial face of the organisation, his commentary has been met with criticism from some quarters in recent times.

However, Rogan - who is a personal friend of UFC president Dana White - insists that couldn't be further from the truth, as he always tries to stay 'very respectful' when it comes to commentating on fights inside the octagon.

“I try to be very fair, always, with my commentary, and I’m also very respectful,” he said on a recent episode of his podcast.

“Like, even if you think that my commentary was biased or one way or another, you’ll never think I’m disrespectful.”

But Rogan will be the first to admit that even he can sometimes find it difficult to stay as neutral as possible as he wasted no time in giving Priscila Cachoeira a verbal lashing after the Brazilian poked Gillian Robertson in the eye with her finger during their fight at UFC 269 earlier this month.

Rogan added: “She was trying to gouge Gillian Robertson’s eye out.

“She had a rear-naked choke, and this girl Cachoeira stuck her thumb deep into her eyeball.

"That’s horrible. That I would be disrespectful to.”

It comes after Sean O'Malley criticised his fellow American for comments he made during his win over Raulian Paiva at the same event.

O'Malley admitted he is a big fan of Rogan but suggested he needs to do some research before voicing his opinion on air.

He said: “You can just say anything on the mic [sic].

"Everyone knows how much I f------ love Joe Rogan, I say it after my fights.

"He might have watched that Chito fight one time while he was sitting there and then his opinion is what he saw right there.

"But dude, he got one kick that hit my nerve. He did land a couple of good leg kicks after that, but I was on one leg and I still pieced him up.

"If you’re gonna [sic] commentate and bring up that fight, every single time I fight, go watch it and form a knowledgeable opinion about it.”

