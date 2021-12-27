Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vince McMahon's mansion has been put up for sale, with the staggering asking price of $32million.

Vince McMahon is one of the richest men on the planet, leaving him with a net worth of around $2billion.

It's no surprise that McMahon is as rich as he is, with the 75-year-old taking his father's WWWF promotion and turning it into the global juggernaut WWE that we know today.

One of McMahon's biggest possessions is his Hurlingham Drive mansion in Connecticut, but he's now hoping to offload that.

Like every other successful businessman, McMahon is hoping to make some serious money with the sale of his mansion.

The WWE Chairman purchased the mansion for just shy of $12million in 2014, and is hoping to make nearly triple that with a sale of $32million.

The 23,700 square foot house is incredibly impressive, as you'd expect, with six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The house also has a swimming pool, a library, an elevator, and a garage which can fit up to eight cars at once.

The listing on Compass reads as follows:

Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security. Beautiful and private Converse Lake, in the coveted Conyers Farm. A quintessential country and equestrian setting for the person looking for privacy within close proximity to Manhattan. An immense amountof natural light pours through the steel-framed windows to facilitate open views of the water and grounds. A grand 'great room' for entertaining and access to the invisible edge pool with spa and radiant heat terracing. A true labor of love has been seen in every detail to accommodate today's expectations

Vince McMahon is back on WWE TV, and has been since November's Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

McMahon is working with Austin Theory, and it seems like WWE is going to use the partnership to push Theory up the card.

News Now - Sport News