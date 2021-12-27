Southampton transfer news: Saints want 'really talented' wonderkid who'd cost £20m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton transfer target Mohamed-Ali Cho has the potential to go on and become an England international, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

The Angers striker may have won his fifth international cap for France's under-21 side as recently as last month, but he has also featured for England at age group level.

What's the latest news involving Cho?

While there is potential for there to be a tug-of-war between England and France further down the line, Angers may also need to fight to keep the 17-year-old on their books as The Sun revealed that Southampton are lining up a £20million bid.

The report, which labels Cho as a wonderkid, suggests the likes of Chelsea are also interested in the frontman but Saints are at the front of the queue.

Despite still being in the early stages of his career, Cho has already earned comparisons to £36million-rated frontman Alexander Isak.

His performances have also led to him being in the running for personal accolades, with Cho the youngest of the 40 Golden Boy nominees this year.

With the future appearing to be bright for the teenager, Cho has been named in the top five Ligue 1 players to watch out for in 2022, further underlining the trajectory he is on.

Enter Giveaway

What has Adam White said about Cho?

White has hinted that the France-born Cho may opt to represent England at senior level.

However, the French football expert believes Cho should only seek a move to Southampton if he is likely to get regular action under Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he played for England's underage sides as well, so he qualifies for England too. He could be like Etienne Green, who recently declared for England.

"Who knows? He could be an England international in the future. He is a really talented player.

The Football Terrace: Arsenal don't miss Aubameyang AT ALL!

"Whether he should move anytime soon is a big question. If he gets consistent game-time at Angers this season and really impresses, with him not being 18 until next year, maybe.

"He's certainly a talent and progressing in the right way."

Why might Saints find it difficult to prise Cho away from Angers?

Cho - who has claimed he is inspired by former Southampton winger and current Angers team-mate Sofiane Boufal - has been a regular starter for his current employers this season, with the recent defeat to Montpellier being the first Ligue 1 fixture he has failed to have any involvement in.

If Southampton are unable to promise a significant amount of first-team football, it is likely that Cho would prefer to remain at Angers to continue his development.

1 of 15 Who is this obscure Southampton player from the 2000s? Luis Boa Morte Yoann Folly Agustin Delgado Paul Moody

Saints also currently have four strikers on their books, albeit Armando Broja is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, so it would be difficult for Cho to jump straight to the front of the queue.

However, with Cho heading into the final 18 months of his contract, Angers could see the January transfer window as the final opportunity to recoup a significant fee for the teenager.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News