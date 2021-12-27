Dorking Reserves vs Epsom & Ewell abandoned after player attacks referee and opponents

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Southern Combination League clash between Dorking Wanderers Reserves and Epsom & Ewell was abandoned on Monday afternoon after a player appeared to attack the referee and opponents.

Dorking were leading 3-0 when an Epsom & Ewell player was shown a red card midway through the second half.

The individual did not take the decision well and appeared to lash out at the referee.

The player then threw punches at some of the Dorking players.

The player was pulled away before being escorted off the pitch. The incident was caught on video and you can view it below.

Epson & Ewell released a statement shortly after the game saying that the player has been released.

They wrote: "Epsom and Ewell would like to put on record our apologies to today's officials and players of Dorking. We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour at our club and are mortified by the scenes at today's match.

"The player in question has been released by the club with immediate effect. We would like to thank Dorking for their hospitality today and again apologise... this sort of action holds no place in football or society."

While the police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

PC Darren Balkham said, per MidSussexTimes: "Surrey and Sussex Police Football Unit are aware of the incident which occurred during the Dorking Wanderers Reserves v Epsom and Ewell match today. An investigation will take place around the events and the incident in question."

